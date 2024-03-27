Chrysler, Jeep and Ram Vehicles Recalled For Airbag Failures

Chrysler recalls 41,500 vehicles because the driver's airbags may not protect drivers in a crash.

March 26, 2024 — A Chrysler, Jeep and Ram recall affects more than 41,500 vehicles with steering column control modules that may not be welded properly.

This can prevent the driver's airbag from deploying in a crash.

The Chrysler steering column control module recall includes these vehicles.

2023-2024 Ram 1500

2023-2024 Jeep Wrangler

2023-2024 Jeep Wagoneer

2023-2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2023-2024 Chrysler Pacifica

2023-2024 Ram 3500

2023-2024 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2023-2024 Ram 2500

2023-2024 Ram 4500

2023-2024 Ram 5500

2023 Jeep Gladiator

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2023 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2023 Chrysler Voyager

Fiat Chrysler learned of the problem in November 2023 and testing confirmed certain components had faulty welds.

The airbag won't deploy if the deployment signal from the occupant restraint controller fails to reach the driver airbag module.

A driver should pay attention if an airbag warning light illuminates.

Chrysler plans to mail recall letters May 3, 2024, and dealers will inspect and possibly replace the steering column control modules.

Owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403.

Chrysler is using five recall numbers: 14B, 33B, 34B, 35B and 36B.

In addition to the recalled vehicles, about 11,000 MOPAR steering column control modules are recalled. The modules were used as replacement parts in certain 2017-2024 Jeep, Chrysler and Ram vehicles.

Dealers will inspect and replace or repurchase the steering column control modules.

The MOPAR steering column control module recall is 15B.