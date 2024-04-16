Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager Minivans Recalled

More than 26,000 minivans recalled because they could lose their traction control systems.

April 16, 2024 — A 2024 Chrysler Pacifica and 2024 Chrysler Voyager recall has been announced for more than 26,000 minivans that can lose the traction control systems when the cruise control features are activated.

The details from Fiat Chrysler:

"The Traction Control System (TCS) uses the accelerator pedal position, instead of the calculated throttle position, as an input for system activation. When cruise control is activated, TCS does not function in vehicles with the suspect throttle calibration, because the accelerator pedal is not being depressed."

The problem can allow wheel slip in certain low traction conditions, increasing the risk of a crash without warning.

Chrysler opened a throttle calibration investigation in February into 2024 Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager minivans. FCA decided to recall the minivans after engineers studied the history of software changes and vehicle behaviors.

Chrysler says it is not aware of any customer assistance records, warranty claims, field reports, crashes or injuries relating to the traction control problems.

A Canadian recall involves more than 1,000 minivans, but the recalled models involve 2024 Chrysler Pacificas and 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravans.

Chrysler dealers will update the traction control system software after recall letters are mailed May 17, 2024.

Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and refer to traction control system recall number 22B.