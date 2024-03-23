FCA Recalls 318,000 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 Cars

Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 side curtain airbag inflators at risk of exploding.

March 22, 2024 — Fiat Chrysler has recalled about 318,000 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 cars because the side curtain airbag inflators may blow up.

The recalled 2018-2021 Dodge Charger and 2018-2021 Chrysler 300 left and right side airbag inflatable curtains do not use the same inflators or propellant as Takata airbags which caused previous recalls.

According to Chrysler, five incidents were investigated and all occurred when the interior vehicle temperatures were above 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, there have been no crash or injury reports.

FCA opened an investigation in February 2023 into the side airbag inflatable curtain (SABIC) inflators installed in the cars. Engineers determined the inflators may crack over time due to corrosion from moisture introduced into the inflators by the supplier.

"As of February 21, 2024, FCA US is aware of five customer assistance records, two warranty claims, and 0 field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from February 17, 2023, to February 12, 2024." — Chrysler

FCA believes less than 1% of the cars are affected by the problem.

The side airbag recall includes about 285,000 cars in the U.S., 10,200 in Canada, 3,500 in Mexico and about 18,800 outside North America.

Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 recall letters are expected to be mailed May 3, 2024, then dealers will replace both side curtain airbags.

Customers may call 800-853-1403 and use recall number 19B.

MOPAR Recall

Separately, Chrysler is recalling more than 1,000 MOPAR right and left side curtain airbags, with part numbers 68222742AF, 68222743AF, 05108050AF and 05108049AF.

The airbags were sold as replacement parts for 2011-2019 Dodge Charger and 2011-2020 Chrysler 300 cars.

The side curtain airbags will be replaced or repurchased.

Owners can call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 20B.