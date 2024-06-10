Electronic Stability Control Problems Cause Dodge and Ram Recall

FCA recalls 211,000 Dodge Durango SUVs and Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks.

June 9, 2024 — Fiat Chrysler has recalled more than 211,000 Dodge Durango SUVs and Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks because of electronic stability control problems.

The recalled 2022 Dodge Durango, 2022 Ram 2500 and 2022 Ram 3500 vehicles are equipped with antilock braking system modules that may disable the electronic stability control systems.

Federal safety standards require electronic stability control to function the entire time the vehicle is moving, including during braking.

A driver may know of the problem if a warning light activates during start-up.

FCA learned of the problem in March 2023 when it began looking at warranty data, field reports and customer complaints. Chrysler expects to mail ABS module recall letters July 26, 2024, and dealerships will update the ABS control module software.

Dodge and Ram owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 55B.

MOPAR ABS Control Module Recall

In addition to the recalled Dodge and Ram vehicles, more than 3,500 MOPAR antilock braking system (ABS) control modules are recalled if they were used as replacement parts for 2022 Dodge Durango, Ram 2500 and 3500 vehicles.

Chrysler dealers will update the ABS control module software or repurchase the ABS control module. Call 800-853-1403 and refer to MOPAR recall number 56B.