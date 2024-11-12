Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger Door Panels Warp: Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Dodge Charger and Chrysler warping door panels cause trouble.

November 12, 2024 — Warping door panels in 2014-2019 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 cars caused vehicle owners to file a class action lawsuit four years ago in California.

The Fiat Chrysler door panel lawsuit is still in court, but now in a Michigan district court where certain claims remain.

According to the lawsuit, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 door panels warp and pull away from the frames. In addition, the class action alleges warping door panels aren't the entire problem.

The owners who sued contend warping affects the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 door panels, center consoles, dash consoles and kick panels. The plaintiffs assert the panels will pull away from the vehicles once the panels begin warping.

According to the owners who filed the lawsuit:

“The interior trim panels are bonded to the vehicle frame by an adhesive. Over time, the attachment fails, causing the panels to pull away from the frame and warp, leaving a gap between the panel and the frame that exposes the ‘guts’ of the automobile, including airbags, wiring, controls, and electrical components.”

The warped door panel class action alleges car owners are embarrassed by the warped panels, especially on cars such as the 300 and Charger.

Warped panels allegedly cause "serious safety concerns" because a warped door panel creates a gap that allows moisture to enter and damage the interior door components.

The lawsuit says the moisture damages the side airbags, door locks, theft mechanisms and heating/cooling systems.

FCA allegedly used the wrong materials for the interior trim panels, namely the polymer "Belleville C10’ used in the "skin.”

The Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 warped door panel lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Dorthea Johnson, et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Fink Bressack PLLC.