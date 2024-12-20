No Recall of 50 Million ARC Airbag Inflators, For Now

Safety regulators previously wanted recalls of 50 million airbag inflators following death/injuries.

December 20, 2024 — Exploding airbag inflators are still affecting automakers, vehicles, occupants and safety regulators who are trying to determine if millions of inflators and vehicles should be recalled.

The entire ordeal involves ARC Automotive, Delphi Automotive, and a federal safety investigation opened in 2015 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That investigation was upgraded in 2016 following the death of a Canadian woman from a ruptured ARC airbag inflator in a 2009 Hyundai Elantra.

NHTSA estimates there are more than 50 million suspect airbag inflators in vehicles manufactured by 13 automakers.

Safety regulators said in 2023 that recalls should be considered due to the dangers posed by the inflators. This got the attention of the airbag inflator manufacturers and the automakers.

General Motors did announce a recall of about 1 million vehicles in May 2023, but ARC automatically rejected any talk of a recall.

All the companies argued the chance of an inflator exploding was so small there was no need for time-consuming expensive recalls. NHTSA believes the affected vehicles were manufactured during an 18-year period.

Although NHTSA previously argued recalls were necessary due to the risk of deaths and injuries, the agency now says it will spend more time investigating the engineering details.

NHTSA is aware of at least seven incidents which involve airbag inflator ruptures in the U.S.

But to show how confusing the matter is to investigators, the inflators were manufactured at different times in three different manufacturing facilities.

The seven exploded airbag inflators also included both single stage and dual stage inflators, and the inflators were installed in airbag modules by four different module suppliers.

In addition, the ruptured ARC inflators were used in vehicles from four different automakers.

Exploding Airbag Inflator Incidents

2002 Chrysler Town and Country

Ohio / January 29, 2009

Driver seriously injured

2004 Kia Optima

New Mexico / April 8, 2014

Driver injuries to face and legs

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Pennsylvania / September 22, 2017

Driver injuries to face and head

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

Michigan / August 15, 2021

Driver was killed

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

Kentucky / October 20, 2021

Driver injuries to face

2016 Audi A3 e-Tron

California / December 18, 2021

Passenger airbag exploded, driver and passenger injured

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

Michigan / March 22, 2023

Driver injuries to face

Exploding Airbag Inflator Incidents (Outside of the U.S.)

According to NHTSA, at least two ARC airbag inflators have exploded outside the U.S.

2009 Hyundai Elantra

Canada / July 11, 2016

Driver was killed

2015 Volkswagen Golf