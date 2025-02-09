Dodge Durango Racetrack Tail Light Replacement Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit says water damages the LED racetrack tail lights, costing thousands of dollars.

February 9, 2025 — Dodge Durango racetrack tail light replacements caused a class action lawsuit in April 2023 which is still being debated in court.

Owners complain about the need for LED tail light replacements due to water entering the lights.

According to the class action lawsuit, 2014-2023 Dodge Durango SUVs are equipped with solid rear light assemblies on the rear tailgates, referred to as “racetrack” tail lights.

A Dodge Durango racetrack tail light replacement can allegedly cost $2,000, and the lawsuit alleges the replacement tail lights are also defective and allow water to damage components. The water can come from rain, a car wash, melting snow or other sources.

The water enters the Durango racetrack tail light and causes electrical and lighting components to corrode and burn out. Numerous components allegedly fail, including the racetrack tail lights, backup lights, license plate lights and rearview camera systems.

Dodge Durango drivers complain the problems will continue until Fiat Chrysler issues a racetrack tail light recall to replace the components with tail lights that don't allow water to intrude.

Judge Christopher J. Burke gave the parties until February 14, 2025, to submit a joint status report about the progress and status of the case.

Class action lawsuits can quickly change, including with dismissals or settlements. But to date, Judge Burke has released the following schedule about the Dodge Durango racetrack tail light lawsuit.

Joinder of parties due by May 5, 2025

Amended pleadings due by May 5, 2025

Discovery due by January 19, 2026

Fact discovery completed by July 31, 2025

Opening expert reports due by September 4, 2025

Rebuttal expert reports due by November 5, 2025

Reply expert reports due by December 19, 2025

Expert discovery due by January 19, 2026

Interim status report due by January 12, 2026

Dispositive motions due by June 12, 2026

A final pretrial conference is set for January 25, 2027, and a 10-day jury trial is set for February 1, 2027.

The Dodge Durango racetrack tail light lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Cranstoun, et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Bifferato Firm, Sauder Schelkopf, and Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP.