Dodge Durango Racetrack Tail Lights Recall Needed, Says Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Dodge Durango racetrack tail lights fail due to water.

May 29, 2023 — A class action lawsuit alleges a Dodge Durango racetrack tail lights recall should have been ordered long ago because water enters the LED tail light assemblies and leaks through the seals and gaskets of the Durangos.

A recall should allegedly be issued for 2014-2023 Dodge Durango SUVs to repair the alleged rear racetrack tail lights to prevent water from damaging the vehicles.

According to the lawsuit, owners are stuck paying up to $2,000 for repairs and replacements because Fiat Chrysler (FCA) won't announce a Dodge Durango racetrack tail lights recall.

In addition, Durango owners assert the problem will continue even after repairs because the same allegedly defective racetrack tail light assemblies are installed.

"A taillight should not fail like it did on a $53,000.00 SUV. I have noticed plenty of Durangos on the street with the same problem. It's disgraceful." — 2014 Dodge Durango owner

The class action lawsuit alleges water from any source (rain, car washes, melting snow, etc.) enters the racetrack tail lights and accumulates. This causes electrical and lighting components to corrode and burn out, causing failures of the tail lights, reverse lights, license plate lights and backup camera systems.

Dodge Durango Racetrack Tail Lights — The Dangers

Durango racetrack tail lights and other lighting will allegedly dim or short-out, with some owners alleging the lights sometimes flicker before they fail.

The four owners who sued contend the racetrack tail light problems not only cause a huge expense, but the alleged defects are a serious safety hazard.

"Furthermore, the shorting of the wires and electrical components housed in the Taillight Assembly could spark a fire, which presents a grave safety risk that the Class Vehicles will catch fire. These manifestations of the Defect expose the driver and occupants of the Class Vehicles, as well as others who share the road with them, to an increased risk of accident, injury, or death." — Dodge Durango racetrack tail light lawsuit

According to the class action, FCA allegedly concealed the racetrack tail light problems and did not admit the alleged defects would cause the Durangos to lose their values, including resale values.

The plaintiffs contend even while allegedly knowing about the problems, Chrysler hasn't provided customers with a Dodge Durango racetrack tail lights recall, has not offered suitable repairs or replacements for free and has not offered reimbursements to Durango owners.

The lawsuit says FCA should issue, "an order that requires Defendant to repair, recall, and/or replace the Class Vehicles and to extend the applicable warranties to a reasonable period of time, or, at a minimum, to provide Plaintiffs and class members with appropriate curative notice regarding the existence and cause of the Defect."

Based on court documents, FCA issued a communication to its dealerships in March 2020 about any 2018-2021 Dodge Durango SUVs with moisture and/or water intrusion in the tail light assembly. Dealers were told to send photos and the VIN to Chrysler and send "defect images" of the water in the tail light assembly.

The plaintiffs assert this proves FCA knew in March 2020 about water that intruded into the Dodge Durango tail light assemblies.

The Dodge Durango tail light class action lawsuit was filed by these plaintiffs:

David Cranstoun / New Jersey / 2018 Dodge Durango

Gary Eisner / North Carolina / 2020 Dodge Durango

Monica Lambert / Pennsylvania / 2019 Dodge Durango

Erik Wolfmann / New York / 2019 Dodge Durango

The Dodge Durango racetrack tail lights class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Cranstoun, et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Bifferato Firm, Sauder Schelkopf, and Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP.