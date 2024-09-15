Ram 1500 Electric Power Steering Problems Cause Lawsuit

2013-2024 Ram 1500 trucks allegedly have faulty electric power steering control units.

September 14, 2024 — Ram 1500 electric power steering problems have caused a class action lawsuit filed by two Ram truck owners.

There has been a Ram 1500 power steering recall for some of the trucks as well as a federal investigation which was opened in 2023.

But the plaintiffs contend Fiat Chrysler has long concealed the steering problems from customers.

The Ram 1500 class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons or entities who purchased or leased a 2013-2024 Ram 1500 vehicle in the United States from an authorized FCA dealership."

The two plaintiffs claim the electric power steering units fail without warning while driving, which leaves drivers without power steering assistance. The Ram 1500 trucks do not lose steering control, but without power steering a driver will have to use more force to turn the steering wheel.

According to the Ram 1500 class action, not only are the 2013-2024 trucks a risk to drive, but owners are stuck with overpaying for the vehicles. Ram owners must also allegedly throw out a lot of money for expensive power steering repairs.

The lawsuit asserts electric power steering repairs typically cost $3,000 to $4,000.

Ram 1500 Electric Power Steering Problems — The 2016 Recall

Following an internal investigation, FCA issued a recall for 442 model year 2015-2016 Ram 1500 trucks that could lose power steering assist due to contamination on the side of the electric power steering control unit circuit boards.

Chrysler dealers were told to replace the electric power steering control units.

However, Ram 1500 drivers continued to complain of losing power steering.

Another Ram 1500 power steering recall was announced in 2019, but it included only 190 trucks. In addition, the power steering recall was blamed on faulty electric power steering gears.

Ram 1500 Electric Power Steering Problems — Federal Investigation

In August 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into electric power steering problems in 2013-2016 Ram 1500 trucks.

The investigation, which is still open, includes more than 1.1 million trucks.

"The subject vehicle may experience a sudden intermittent or complete loss of power steering assistance. A loss of power steering assistance may result in extra steering effort or loss of vehicle directional control, increasing the risk of a crash." — NHTSA

NHTSA said it had received nearly 400 Ram 1500 complaints “alleging an intermittent or complete loss of power steering assistance in certain 2013-2016 Ram 1500.”

Those complaints had been filed since the Ram 1500 electric power steering unit recall in 2016.

According to the lawsuit, the electric steering rack and pinion is equipped with an electric power steering (EPS) unit which houses the motor and control module.

Because the EPS unit is attached to the steering rack and pinion, Ram 1500 owners complain they must replace the entire steering rack and pinion components when the units fail.

The Ram 1500 class action lawsuit was filed by two New Jersey truck owners: Nancy Ludwig, who owns a 2016 Ram 1500, and Joseph Spillane, owner of a 2013 Ram 1500.

The plaintiffs argue FCA should be forced, "to repair, recall, and/or replace the Class vehicles and to extend the applicable warranties to a reasonable period of time...."

The Ram 1500 electric power steering class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Ludwig, et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by McCune Law Group, and McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt, APC.