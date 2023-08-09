Ram 1500 Power Steering Recall May Be Expanded

Investigation opened into Ram 1500 power steering complaints and failures following 2016 recall.

August 8, 2023 — A Ram 1500 power steering recall may not have included enough trucks as more than 380 complaints have been filed since the Ram 1500 power steering recall was announced in March 2016.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a federal investigation following complaints about Ram 1500 trucks losing their power steering assistance.

The Ram 1500 power steering recall announced in 2016 included only 440 model year 2015-2016 Ram 1500 trucks that could lose power steering due to contamination of the electrical power steering units.

However, NHTSA is now investigating the Ram 1500 power steering recall of 2016 to determine if more than 1 million trucks should have been included.

According to NHTSA, 380 power steering complaints have been reported regarding 2013-2016 Ram 1500 trucks.

Drivers say their Ram 1500 trucks suddenly lost power steering without warning. Some owners say the problem occurred intermittently while other Ram 1500 owners complain the power steering failed completely.

Drivers allege the Ram 1500 power steering can fail at any driving speed, but failures at low speeds can make turning the steering wheels difficult.

Based on the complaints from Ram 1500 owners, NHTSA believes the electrical power steering units may be causing the power steering failures, the same as in 2016.

NHTSA says three complaints allege injuries were caused by the Ram 1500 power steering failures.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the federal recall investigation.