Ford Maverick Tail Light Failures Cause Recall of 243,000 Trucks

Problems with the Maverick body control modules can cause both tail lights to deactivate.

May 2, 2024 — A 2022-2024 Ford Maverick tail light recall affects about 243,000 trucks with tail lights that may fail because of body control module problems.

The body control module, made by Robert Bosch, may falsely detect a current overload on one or both Maverick tail light circuits. This can deactivate one or both Maverick tail lights.

According to Ford, the tail lights use two position bulbs on a single circuit, but the body control module "current threshold was calibrated to the current draw for one bulb."

Ford learned about possible Maverick tail light problems in February based on a high level of diagnostic trouble codes from the field. The Maverick tail lights were affected, but the turn signal and brake lights remained operational.

As of April 4, Ford is aware of 11 Maverick tail light warranty claims, and more than 4,700 Maverick trucks set diagnostic trouble codes, with 1,555 trucks setting DTCs for both rear tail lights.

Ford is unaware of any crashes or injuries.

Ford Maverick tail light recall letters will be mailed May 20, 2024, and dealers will update the body control module software.

Maverick truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's Maverick tail light recall number is 24S24.