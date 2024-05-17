Ford Hybrid Recall Issued After Vehicles Suddenly Shift Into NEUTRAL

Recall involves Ford Maverick Hybrids, Ford Escape Hybrids and Lincoln Corsair Hybrids.

May 17, 2024 — A Ford hybrid recall involves 2022-2024 Ford Maverick Hybrid, 2020-2022 Ford Escape Hybrid and 2021-2022 Lincoln Corsair Hybrid vehicles that can suddenly shift into NEUTRAL while driving.

More than 8,700 vehicles need updates to the hybrid powertrain control module software.

According to Ford:

"Hybrid Transmission Internal Park Module (HTIPM) diagnostic software updates included in the Hybrid Powertrain Control Module (HPCM) software are detecting a noise in the Park Motor Position Sensor, resulting in an erroneous Park Motor Position Sensor Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC)."

As the vehicle coasts to a stop after the transmission shifts into NEUTRAL, the vehicle will automatically shift into PARK. The vehicle will enter limp home mode when the driver shifts to DRIVE. In limp mode the vehicle is limited to 30 mph.

However, power braking and power steering remains.

Other than the obvious signs of trouble when a vehicle unexpectedly shifts into NEUTRAL, a driver should notice an illuminated wrench light, multiple warning messages and hear a chime.

As of April 15, 2024, Ford was aware of 315 warranty claims and 125 complaints in the U.S., but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Ford hybrid recall letters are expected to be mailed May 23, 2024.

Ford owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and use recall number 24S33.