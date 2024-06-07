Ford Recalls Model Year 2024 Mustangs After Underhood Fires

More than 8,000 Ford Mustangs need the clutch pressure lines inspected and repaired.

June 7, 2024 — Ford has recalled 2024 Mustangs that may lose power and catch fire, something that has occurred twice.

More than 8,000 model year 2024 Ford Mustangs are recalled because the clutch pressure lines may not be connected to the firewall studs.

According to Ford, a clutch pressure line not properly retained may contact hot exhaust components, melt and leak brake fluid.

A leaking clutch pressure line won't affect brake function, but the clutch system will have problems with the supply of brake fluid and cause problems with shifting gears.

The Mustang engine may stall, or underhood smoke and fire is possible if brake fluid makes contact with hot surfaces.

Ford blames the problem on missing or improperly installed barrel nuts which retain the clutch pressure lines to the firewall studs.

Ford learned of two underhood fire reports on 2024 Ford Mustangs equipped with manual transmissions.

As of May 24, Ford is aware of the two Mustang fire reports and one allegation of underhood smoke, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Ford Mustang clutch pressure line recall letters will be mailed June 17, 2024, then dealers will repair the clutch pressure lines.

Ford Mustang owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about clutch pressure line recall number 24S36.