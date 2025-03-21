Ford Recalls 2025 Escapes For Backup Camera Problems

Ford recalls more than 4,700 Escape SUVs over upside-down rearview camera images.

March 21, 2025 — Ford has recalled its 2025 Escapes because the backup camera images can appear upside down when shifting into REVERSE.

In addition to a driver having trouble trying to determine up from down, the camera problem is a violation of federal safety standards.

Engineers learned about the upside-down camera images in February following two warranty claims.

Ford says the problem was caused by a supplier which released a batch of rearview cameras with printed circuit boards intended for a different model variant. The inverted camera image occurs because the image processing software doesn't match.

Ford dealers will inspect more than 4,700 backup cameras and any that display inverted images will be replaced. Owners of 2025 Ford Escapes will be contacted at the end of April 2025.

Ford Escape owners with questions may call 866-436-7332 and ask about backup camera recall number 25C08.