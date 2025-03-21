Three Explorer subframe axle bolt class action lawsuits have been voluntarily dismissed.

March 21, 2025 — A Ford Explorer class action lawsuit is over after owners claimed a rear axle bolt recall failed to repair the 2020-2023 Explorers.

The Ford Explorer rear axle bolt recall was announced in April 2022 about subframe bolts that could fracture.

Ford received complaints about driveshafts that disconnected because the rear axle mounting bolts broke, and the class action alleges the problem occurs because an Explorer subframe uses just one bolt when it needs two bolts.

In May 2023, Ford announced another Explorer axle bolt recall.

According to the owners who filed the lawsuit, the Explorer axle bolt recalls did nothing to prevent the bolts from breaking. The plaintiffs complain their Explorers are not safe to drive and all drivers fear for their safety.

Some Ford Explorers use two rear axle bolts, but those vehicles have higher horsepower and torque ratings than the Explorers that were recalled and subject of this class action.

The plaintiffs admit the 2020-2023 Explorers named in the lawsuit have lower torque ratings and horsepower. Ford says the plaintiffs never explained why the lower horsepower Explorers need two rear axle bolts.

The automaker also references special service message (SSM) 50471 for 2020-2022 Explorers with broken rear axle mounting bolts where dealerships were told to replace the rear subframes, differential covers and any other damaged parts.

Ford Explorer Rear Axle Bolt Recall Lawsuit Dismissed

Plaintiffs John Collier and Krysta Renfro voluntarily dismissed their axle bolt lawsuit on March 17, terminating all pending motions, hearings and deadlines.

The voluntary dismissal of this rear axle bolt class action (Collier v. Ford) follows voluntary dismissals of axle bolt lawsuits Caricofe v. Ford and Coolidge v. Ford.

The Ford Explorer rear axle bolt class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington (Tacoma): Collier, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, Tousley Brain Stephens PLLC, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Berger Montague PC, and Corpus Law Patel, LLC.