Ford Explorer Subframe Lawsuit Says 2 Bolts Necessary

Class action lawsuit alleges Explorers have only one rear axle mounting bolt, not two.

September 4, 2023 — A Ford Explorer subframe class action lawsuit includes 2020-present Ford Explorers equipped with rear subframe assemblies attached to the vehicles by only one rear axle horizontal mounting bolt.

The lawsuit alleges Ford had used two bolts on certain Explorers and should have used two bolts on all the Explorers.

The Explorer subframe lawsuit alleges using only one rear axle horizontal mounting bolt can cause the bolt to fail. This allegedly wouldn't take much because the one bolt is under too much stress from bending.

A broken bolt will cause the rear driveshaft assembly to disconnect and cause damage to the suspension or exhaust systems.

A Ford Explorer driver could allegedly lose control of the vehicle if the subframe bolt breaks.

In February 2022, Ford issued special service message (SSM) 50471 for 2020-2022 Explorers with broken rear axle mounting bolts. Dealerships were told to replace the rear subframes, differential covers and any other damaged parts.

Two months later Ford recalled about 250,000 Explorers with rear axle horizontal mounting bolts that could fracture.

Ford allegedly knew in at least 2019 that higher horsepower and torque-rated vehicles and rear-wheel-drive vehicles require two rear axle mounting bolts.

According to the class action lawsuit, Ford owners assert that even when their Explorers are still covered by the warranties, dealers refuse to perform "sufficient" repairs to make the vehicles safe to drive.

Owners allegedly complain this leaves them concerned and scared to drive the Explorers.

The Ford Explorer subframe bolt lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington (Tacoma): Collier, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Tousley Brain Stephens PLLC, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Berger Montague PC, and Corpus Law Patel, LLC.