Ford Transmission Recall Includes E-350, F-650 and F-750

Ford trucks may roll away and dealers may need to replace the transmissions.

September 15, 2023 — It's not yet 2024 but Ford has already recalled 2024-2025 Ford E-350, F-650 and F-750 trucks that may be equipped with defective transmissions.

Ford says the park pawl may not fully engage the park gear due to a casting defect in the transmission.

Nearly 5,800 trucks are recalled because a defect in the transmission upper valve body casting may cause the main control poppet valve to get stuck in the open position.

"A stuck poppet valve restricts the flow of lubricant to the rear extension housing bushing, resulting in excessive heat generation in the bushing and erosion of the rear seal. This condition leads to transmission fluid leakage, noise and vibration. The increased vibration may result in a loss of torque retention on the abutment plate bolts. Once the abutment plate bolt torque is compromised, the park actuator may be unable to engage the park pawl into the park gear." — Ford truck recall

A truck could roll away if the parking brake isn't engaged.

According to Ford, an owner may see transmission fluid leaking from under the truck. In addition, a driver may hear a loud noise or feel a vibration while driving.

Ford dealerships will inspect the transmissions and replace them if metal fragments are found in the transmission valve pans. But only the valve body and extension housing will be replaced if no metal is observed.

Ford expects to mail recall letters October 30, 2023.

Truck owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to transmission recall number 23S54.