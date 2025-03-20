Ford Re-Recalls Mavericks and Bronco Sports For Battery Problems

Ford recalls about 13,000 vehicles previously recalled but repaired incorrectly.

March 19, 2025 — Ford has announced another Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick recall for problems with the 12-volt batteries, this time affecting about 13,000 vehicles.

Recalled are 2021-2024 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Ford Maverick vehicles previously recalled in 2024, but they were incorrectly repaired.

The problem is caused by the body and powertrain control modules that may fail to detect a change in the charge level of the 12-volt battery.

Ford says this about the previous recall:

"The dealer instructions to complete the recall instruct the technician to upload the latest software using the service tool, which downloads the latest software from Ford for installation on the vehicle. For these vehicles, the software tool did not upload the correct software to the vehicle."

A Ford driver may be faced with a vehicle that stalls while coming to a stop at low speeds, or a vehicle may be unable to restart once the vehicle is shut off. The hazard lights also won't function.

Ford dealers will take another shot at recalibrating the body control modules and powertrain control modules once owner recall letters are mailed April 24, 2025.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this re-recall is 25S26.