Ford Battery Problems Cause Bronco Sport and Maverick Recall

Ford recalls 456,000 vehicles that could lose their 12-volt accessories and motive power.

April 19, 2024 — Ford battery problems have caused a recall of 2021-2024 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick vehicles that need the body control modules and powertrain control modules recalibrated.

More than 456,000 vehicles are recalled because electrical accessories could fail and the Bronco Sports and Mavericks could lose power.

The body and power train control modules may fail to detect a change in the 12-volt battery state of charge.

Ford describes the problem:

"An insufficient calibration strategy for detecting sudden battery degradations during a drive cycle can lead to (a) a vehicle that is unable to restart after an auto start/stop event or (b) experience a stall while coming to a stop at low speed. Either may be accompanied by a loss of 12-volt accessories, including hazard lights."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in October 2023 about 2021 Bronco Sports that lost motive power then lost all 12-volt accessories.

NHTSA sent Ford 29 incident reports from owners, and most of the customers said the problems were fixed by 12V battery replacements.

Ford opened an investigation and engineers checked returned parts and warranty data, focusing on 2021 Bronco Sport 12-volt batteries and low-voltage systems.

But on January 31, 2024, NHTSA opened an investigation into Ford Bronco Sport battery replacements.

"As of February 8, 2024, Ford is aware of 917 warranty reports, 11 field reports, and 54 customer complaints related to this concern. There are 3 unverified reports of fire and 2 property damage claims." — Ford

Ford Bronco Sport and Maverick recall letters will be mailed in May 2024.

Ford owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 24S24.