Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Ford wins jury trial and then decides to settle a Mustang Shelby GT350 class action lawsuit.

May 5, 2024 — A Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 lawsuit settlement has been reached after seven years in federal court, federal appeals, trials and other actions against Ford.

According to the class action lawsuit, Ford advertised the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 cars as track-ready when the cars allegedly could not handle track driving.

The plaintiffs argue the 2016 Shelby GT350 cars overheated due to defective transmissions and rear differentials.

In addition, the plaintiffs assert Ford knew the cars were defective before the 2016 Mustang Shelby GT350 cars were sold new.

And as claimed in every automotive class action lawsuit:

"Plaintiffs allege they would not have purchased a Class Vehicle, or would have paid less for it, had Ford disclosed the alleged defect." — 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 lawsuit

The class action alleges Shelby owners are stuck with cars with diminished values.

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 class action lawsuit was filed as a nationwide lawsuit in 2017 alleging the 2016 model year cars overheated and entered limp mode.

The nationwide class action was reduced to car owners in nine states, but the current version of the settlement includes customers only in the states of Florida, Missouri, New York and Washington.

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 lawsuit includes all consumers in those four states who purchased a 2016 Shelby GT350 Mustang Base or Technology Package car from a Ford dealer on or before April 27, 2016.

Ford owners in those four states took their case to trial, and in March, a Florida federal jury returned a verdict in favor of Ford. The jury concluded Ford did not engage in deceptive or unfair acts or practices in "the conduct of trade or commerce" that caused the plaintiffs to lose money.

According to the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 settlement notice:

"Plaintiffs hereby provide notice that Plaintiffs and Defendant Ford Motor Company (“Ford”) have reached an agreement in principle to resolve all claims asserted against Ford in this action. Plaintiffs and Ford are working to finalize and document their agreement. Plaintiffs will provide another update on status on or before May 24, 2024."

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida: Tershakovec, et al., v Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman, and Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen.

Ford owners can learn more at ShelbyGT350MustangLitigation.com.