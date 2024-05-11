Ford Super Duty Diesel Fuel Filter Leaks Investigated by Feds

Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks equipped with 6.7-liter diesel engines affected

May 11, 2024 — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a federal investigation into 2015-2021 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks equipped with 6.7-liter diesel engines.

NHTSA has received at least 27 complaints about Super Duty trucks that leaked diesel fuel because of fractures in the secondary fuel filter housings.

The diesel fuel leaks have also caused at least 12 engine compartment fires.

Safety regulators say the Ford Super Duty secondary fuel filter is located near high heat sources which can create thermal events and fires.

NHTSA contacted the Ford Super Duty truck fuel filter manufacturer, Allevard Sogefi USA, and learned the low-pressure fuel system is capable of a maximum operating pressure of 8.5 Bar, while the secondary fuel filter is only tested to seven Bar during the manufacturing process.

The supplier and Ford told NHTSA about changes made in 2022 which align with a lack of fuel filter complaints on model year 2022 and newer Super Duty trucks.

NHTSA wants to learn if those production changes made in 2022 fixed the alleged Ford truck secondary fuel filter leaks.

The diesel fuel leak investigation involves nearly 211,000 model year 2015-2021 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks equipped with 6.7-liter diesel engines.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the investigation.