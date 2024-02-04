Ford Bronco Sport 12V Battery Replacement Investigation

2021 Ford Bronco Sport 12V battery problems may cause loss of power and electrical system.

February 4, 2024 — Ford Bronco Sport 12V battery replacements got the attention of federal safety regulators, as did 31 complaints about 2021 Ford Bronco Sports that lost power.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration alleges 2021 Ford Bronco Sport drivers describe how the engines lost power as the electrical systems completely failed.

Bronco Sport drivers complain their vehicles lost power and the electrical systems while driving and also after stopping at stop signs or traffic lights.

However, 2021 Ford Bronco Sport drivers typically say there are no warning lights or messages. Drivers say the problem is made more dangerous if the Bronco Sport loses power and the electrical system at night because all external lighting is also lost.

NHTSA reports 2021 Ford Bronco Sport owners say the problem is remedied only by replacement of the 12V battery.

More than 95,000 model yeay 2021 Ford Bronco Sports are involved in the 12V battery problem investigation.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport battery replacement investigation.