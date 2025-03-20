Ford Re-Re-Recalls Vehicles For Backup Camera Failures

About 50,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles are recalled for the third time for faulty recall repairs.

March 20, 2025 — For the third time, Ford has recalled 2020-2023 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles for backup camera failures, this time affecting about 50,000 vehicles.

Ford says the video output may fail and cause the backup camera image to fail.

Ford announced a 360-degree rearview camera recall in September 2021 for Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Corsair vehicles equipped with backup camera screens that were turning blue. But engineers were still trying to determine the root cause.

Then Ford announced another backup camera recall in 2023 for the same vehicles because the allegedly repaired vehicles still showed blue rearview camera screens.

According to Ford, this third recall is necessary because the vehicles were wrongly recorded as having the repairs performed properly.

Ford expects to mail rearview camera recall letters April 24, 2025, and dealers will update the image processing module software.

Ford owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about backup camera recall number 25S27.