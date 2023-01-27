Ford Backup Camera Recall Follows 17 'Minor Accidents'

Ford backup camera recall expanded after customers kept complaining about blue screens.

January 27, 2023 — A Ford backup camera recall involves more than 422,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras.

The backup camera recall includes 2020-2023 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles because the backup camera images may not display to drivers.

The problem is caused when the rearview camera video output fails and causes a blue screen.

The Ford backup camera recall expands and replaces a September 2021 rearview camera blue screen recall of 228,000 model year 2020-2021 Ford Explorers, Lincoln Corsairs and Lincoln Aviators.

Vehicles previously repaired under the 2021 backup camera blue screen recall will need to return to dealerships once again.

According to Ford:

"The video information from one or more of the 360 cameras, which includes the rear view camera, may fail to feed to the SYNC display screen during some key cycles. The issue is intermittent and may recover during subsequent ignition cycles. Once present, the issue will likely reoccur on the same camera(s) intermittently."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in October 2021 regarding owner complaints about backup camera blue screens that occurred after the vehicles were repaired under the previous recall.

Engineers found a problem with the tools dealers used to install the remedy software. In reality, the software failed to install.

NHTSA continued to receive reports about recall repairs that failed and caused blue screens from one or more of the 360-degree cameras.

The automaker opened an investigation in March 2022 following 13 complaints about blue backup camera screens in vehicles previously repaired. Engineers eventually determined warranty claims increased nine months after recall repairs were performed.

As of November 30, 2022, there have been 2,115 blue screen backup camera warranty reports, "17 reported minor accidents" and no reports of injuries.

Nearly 40,000 of the recalled vehicles are in Canada.

Ford expects to mail backup camera recall letters February 20, 2023, and dealerships will update the image processing module software.

Ford owners who have questions about the expanded backup camera recall may call the automaker at 866-436-7332.

Ford's rearview camera blue screen recall number is 23S02.