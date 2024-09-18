Hyundai IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) Reliability Questioned

Hyundai class action lawsuit alleges IVT problems such as with acceleration and power.

September 18, 2024 — Hyundai IVT problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the "intelligent variable transmissions" cause acceleration and power problems described as safety hazards.

According to the Hyundai class action lawsuit, the IVT is "a type of continuously variable transmission that replaces the gears typically used in automatic transmissions with belts, chains, and pulleys."

The Hyundai IVT reliability lawsuit includes:

"All persons in the United States and its territories who purchased a 2020 or newer gas-powered Hyundai vehicle equipped with an IVT transmission from Hyundai or one of its authorized dealers."

New York plaintiff Patricia Donadio filed the class action lawsuit and owns a 2022 Hyundai Kona, but the lawsuit includes other vehicles reportedly equipped with the intelligent variable transmissions, including the Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Accent and Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai allegedly knows about the IVT problems which cause a vehicle to suddenly fail to accelerator even though the driver is pushing the accelerator pedal.

The Hyundai IVT problems also cause a vehicle to suddenly lose power while driving, and vehicle owners allege it feels like the transmissions "disengage" and in some cases completely fail.

Hyundai owners question the reliability of IVTs and assert the problems are a safety hazard, but Hyundai hasn't issued a recall for the intelligent variable transmissions.

According to the plaintiff, in addition to not recalling the IVTs, Hyundai hasn't compensated customers for the problems and dealers are allegedly unable to properly repair the transmissions.

The IVT problems have reportedly decreased vehicle values which will fall even more when the vehicles are recalled.

As repeated in every automotive class action lawsuit, Hyundai customers allegedly "would not have bought them [the vehicles], or would have paid less for them had Defendant disclosed that they had defective transmissions."

Judge John W. Holcomb has dismissed a breach of implied warranty claim without leave to amend, but the class action will continue in a California federal court.

The Hyundai IVT class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Patricia Donadio v. Hyundai Motor America.

The plaintiff is represented by McGuire Law, P.C.