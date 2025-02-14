Hyundai Issues 2 Recalls For 2025 IONIQ 5 SUVs

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric vehicles have software and floor wiring harness problems.

February 14, 2025 — Two Hyundai IONIQ 5 recalls have been announced for 2025 models.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Recall

More than 1,500 vehicles are recalled because of software problems in the integrated electronic brakes and vehicle control units. The vehicles are equipped with left-foot braking features, and when activated the software can cause reduced braking.

Owners of 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N vehicles are warned not to use the left-foot braking features until dealers have updated the integrated electronic brake and vehicle control unit software.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N recall letters are expected to be mailed April 7, 2025.

Hyundai owners with questions may call 855-371-9460 and ask about Hyundai IONIQ 5 N recall number 275.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Recall

This recall involves 33 electric SUVs equipped with rear floor wiring harnesses that may contain open circuits. This will cause failures of the rear side airbags.

If the airbag does deploy it may not deploy correctly, failing to protect occupants.

Hyundai dealers will check the rear floor wiring harnesses and replace them if necessary once recall letters are mailed April 7, 2025.

Owners of 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUVs can call Hyundai at 855-371-9460.

Hyundai's floor wiring harness number is 274.