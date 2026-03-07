Ford Backup Camera Recall, More Than 1.7 Million Vehicles

Some rearview camera images are upside-down, other images are blank.

March 6, 2026 — More Ford backup camera recalls have been announced, this time in the form of two rearview camera recalls for more than 1.7 million vehicles, and for two different defects.

Numerous Ford and Lincoln rearview camera recalls have been issued in the past few years, and in 2024 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hit Ford with a $165 million penalty for problems related to backup camera recalls.

Ford has issued 17 safety recalls so far in 2026.

Ford Backup Camera Image Inverted

Ford says 890,000 of these vehicles are recalled because the rearview camera images will flip or invert on the center SYNC display screens.

2020-2022 Ford Escape

2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair

2020-2024 Lincoln Aviator

2020-2024 Ford Explorer

Ford says along with the image being reversed or inverted, the buttons and backup camera guidelines will also be upside-down.

According to Ford's engineering specifics:

"The touch Integrated Circuit (IC) on the display printed circuit board can cause a pulse on the Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C) data bus during startup. This can result in the rewriting of a register in the display microcontroller, inverting the graphics at initial startup. The issue recovers after a restart."

Ford backup camera recall letters will be mailed between April 17 and April 22, 2026, but those are just the first recall notices. Ford is working on how the vehicles will be repaired, so at some point owners will receive second recall letters when dealers have replacement parts.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about backup camera recall number 26C11.

Ford Backup Camera Blank Display

The second backup camera recall involves 850,000 model year 2021-2026 Ford Bronco and 2021-2024 Ford Edge vehicles. Ford says the rearview camera image appears blank if the accessory protocol interface module (APIM) overheats and shuts down.

Ford says the problem can occur if the APIM reaches high temperatures which causes a temporary thermal shutdown to protect its electronic components.

According to Ford, there have been no warranty claims, no complaints and no crashes or injuries caused by the camera image failures.

Ford backup camera recall letters will be mailed between March 30 and April 3, 2026. Software will be update over-the-air or by dealerships.

Ford Bronco and Ford Edge owners can call 866-436-7332. Ford's backup camera recall number is 26S09.