GM Engine Failure Class Action Lawsuit Begins

Huge lawsuit includes vehicles equipped with GM 6.2-Liter V8 EcoTec3 L87 engines.

March 1, 2026 — A General Motors engine failure class action lawsuit has finally begun following the filing of multiple class actions that were consolidated into this one.

The 389-page lawsuit says these vehicles are equipped with defective GM 6.2-liter V8 EcoTec3 L87 engines.

2021–2024 Cadillac Escalade

2021–2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2019–2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021–2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021–2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2019–2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021–2024 GMC Yukon

2021–2024 GMC Yukon XL

The L87 engine failure is blamed on a loss of lubrication between the crankshaft and the bearings.

The first GM engine failure lawsuit wasn't filed until after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a federal investigation in January 2025.

Since then GM issued an L87 engine recall which caused NHTSA to open another engine failure investigation in January 2026.

Vehicle owners continued to complain about EcoTec3 engine problems and failures in vehicles that were supposed to have been repaired under the L87 engine failure recall.

The consolidated class action lawsuit references numerous actions surrounding the EcoTec3 failures, including how the automaker had received 28,102 complaints or incidents by April 2025. More than 14,000 of those complaints involved a loss of propulsion, with 12 reported crashes, 12 injuries and 42 engine fires.

And the lawsuit says by October 2025, NHTSA had received 1,157 reports of engine bearing failures and four crashes and fires caused by the L87 engines.

According to the owners who filed the EcoTec3 engine class action, GM's recall is "egregiously inadequate" and does not cover all the affected GM vehicles. The lawsuit also argues the recall repairs are dependant on dealership inspections.

A vehicle needs to fail the dealer inspection, but the plaintiffs complain engine failures occur shortly after dealers have "repaired" the vehicles.

General Motors says the L87 engine can bang, knock and make other noises when the EcoTec3 engine is failing. A driver will likely see an illuminated check engine light and the GM vehicle may hesitate, experience shifting problems and suffer from high RPMs.

GM dealers were told to search for diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P0016 and replace the 6.2-liter L87 engine if the code is found. If that DTC was not set in the vehicle, a dealer would drain the 0W-20 engine oil and replace it with GM dexos R 0W-40 oil. The oil filter would also be replaced and a new 0W-40 oil fill cap would be installed.

However, the engine failure class action lawsuit asserts the 0W-40 oil is more expensive and will decrease fuel economy.

Below are the plaintiffs who filed the engine failure lawsuit and some of the class actions that were previously filed.

The consolidated GM EcoTec3 engine failure class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Powell et al., v. General Motors, LLC, Case No. 4:25-cv-10479-SDK-KGA.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm PC, DiCello Levitt LLP, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP.

The GM plaintiffs are:

Timothy Lee and Leatrecia Whitaker Lee / Arkansas / 2023 Yukon XL

Alexis Bronson / California / 2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Mitchell Fagundes / California / 2022 Cadillac Escalade

Joshua Smotherman / California / 2024 Cadillac Escalade

Anthony Gargano / Massachusetts / 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

Brendan Kirk / Florida / 2021 GMC Yukon

Charles Morlock / Florida / 2022 Chevrolet Silverado

Scott Robinson / Florida / 2022 Chevrolet Suburban

Rocky Shankar / Florida / 2024 Cadillac Escalade

Greg Munna / Georgia / 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

Anthony Carro / Tennessee / 2023 GMC Sierra 1500

James Nelson / Illinois / 2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Jon Michael Jones / Kentucky / 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Emanuelle Serrano / Arizona / 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Danny Wingard / Alabama / 2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Mark Kamholz / Maryland / 2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Danny Toliver / Virginia / 2023 GMC Yukon

Garvin Eastman / New Hampshire / 2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Marc Vaillette / Massachusetts / 2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Kevin Baird / Florida / 2024 GMC Yukon XL

Adrienne Zeigler / Michigan / 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

Stephen (Matt) Wills / Illinois / 2022 GMC Yukon XL

Ronald Ward / Missouri / 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Gage Yesbeck / Virginia / 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Robert Houchin / Nevada / 2022 Cadillac Escalade

Ronald Beshel / Delaware / 2024 Sierra AT4

Joshua Polson / New Mexico / 2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Andrew Schultz / New York / 2022 GMC Sierra

Gregory Stewart / New York / 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

Larry Churchwell / North Carolina / 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Paul MacMillan / Ohio / 2023 Cadillac Escalade

Andrew Oser / Ohio / 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Jason Rappaport / Ohio / 2023 Cadillac Escalade

Tracy Connor / Oregon / 2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Jerry Meyer / Pennsylvania / 2023 GMC Sierra Denali

Gregory Owens / Pennsylvania / 2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Jonathan and Bonnie Stempien / Pennsylvania / 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Jennifer Hunter / Tennessee / 2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Frederick Cuffie / Texas / 2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Benjamin McMurray / Utah / 2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Jacob Chapman / Virginia / 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Justin Johnson / Washington / 2023 Chevy Tahoe

Jason Rittereiser / Washington / 2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Previous GM Engine Failure Class Action Lawsuits: