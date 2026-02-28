Hyundai Tucson Automatic Emergency Braking Lawsuit Filed

Class action lawsuit claims 2025 Hyundai Tucson emergency braking systems have cheap radar.

February 28, 2026 — A Hyundai class action lawsuit alleges 2025 Hyundai Tucson SUVs are equipped with defective automatic emergency braking systems.

California plaintiff Dennis Sperling owns a 2025 Hyundai Tucson and complains his vehicle has "experienced the braking defect in his vehicle numerous times."

The purported "braking defect" is when the Tucson automatic emergency braking system suddenly and mistakenly activates while driving.

The lawsuit doesn't describe any incidents the plaintiff experienced, but he complains Hyundai rushed the feature to market and used cheap radar and components for the braking systems.

According to the class action, automatic emergency braking is included in Hyundai's “Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Junction Turning Detection.”

“When the system detects a vehicle or pedestrian ahead, it warns you of a potential collision. If you don’t begin stopping in time, the system may automatically apply braking. In addition, the FCA system can also apply brakes when turning left at an intersection when risk of a collision with an oncoming vehicle is detected.” — Hyundai

The lawsuit contends automatic emergency braking engages when no objects are in the roadway which causes sudden unintended braking. And even if just the pre-braking warnings activate, the class action alleges a driver will be distracted with the "sudden, blaring visual and audible alerts" while driving.

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson owner's manual includes several pages about limitations and possible malfunctions of the systems.

"Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist may turn off or may not operate properly or may operate unnecessarily depending on the road conditions and the surroundings." — Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Malfunction and Limitations

And the class action further says "each of the owner’s manuals states that the system 'may not operate properly, or it may operate unexpectedly' in certain circumstances such as:"

The temperature around the front view camera is high or low due to surrounding environment

Street light or light from an oncoming traffic is reflected on the wet road surface, such as a puddle on the road

Only part of the vehicle, powered two-wheeler, pedestrian or cyclist is detected

The vehicle or powered two-wheeler in front is a bus, heavy truck, truck with an unusually shaped cargo, trailer, etc.

The rear of the front vehicle is small or the vehicle does not look normal, such as when the vehicle is tilted, overturned, or the side of the vehicle is visible, etc.

The front vehicle's ground clearance is low or high

The temperature around the front radar is high or low

Driving through a tunnel or iron bridge

Driving in vast areas where there are few vehicles or structures (for example, desert, meadow, suburb, etc.)

Driving near areas containing metal substances, such as a construction zone, railroad, etc.

A material is near that reflects very well on the front radar, such as a guardrail, nearby vehicle, etc.

The cyclist in front is on a bicycle made of material that does not reflect on the front radar

The vehicle or powered two-wheeler in front is detected late

The vehicle or powered two-wheeler in front suddenly changes lane or suddenly reduces speed

The vehicle or powered two-wheeler in front is bent out of shape

The vehicle in front is covered with snow

You are departing or returning to the lane

You are on a roundabout and the vehicle or powered two-wheeler in front is not detected

You are continuously driving in a circle

The vehicle in front has an unusual shape

The vehicle in front is driving uphill or downhill

But the plaintiff complains this just shows how Hyundai knew the assistance systems were defective from the time the vehicles were first sold.

"Moreover, a vague statement that the system “may not operate properly” downplays the potential severity and consequences of sudden unintended braking when the car is driving at a high rate of speed. The statement does not sufficiently give notice of what a failure to 'operate properly' would actually entail." — Hyundai Tucson lawsuit

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson automatic emergency braking lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Dennis Sperling v. Hyundai Motor America.

The plaintiff is represented by Smith Krivoshey, PC, and Furia Law LLC.