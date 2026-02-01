Hyundai Instrument Panel Display Recall Affects Multiple Models

Instrument panel displays may go blank while driving, losing the gauges.

February 1, 2026 — A Hyundai instrument panel display recall includes more than 41,000 of these vehicles.

2025-2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid / Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)

2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2026 Hyundai Kona

2026 Hyundai Palisade / Palisade Hybrid

2026 Hyundai Santa Fe / Santa Fe Hybrid

2026 Hyundai Sonata / Sonata Hybrid

2026 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai says the instrument panel display may fail due to software errors.

Hyundai says the instrument panel cluster display may suddenly reboot while driving and cause a temporary blank display screen due to electrical noise.

A failed instrument panel cluster display can take out gauges such as the fuel gauge, speedometer and important safety notifications.

According to Hyundai's engineers:

"Electrical noise within the PMIC processor may result in irregular detection of system operating temperature, causing the thermal protection function to activate and reboot the IP cluster."

A Korean investigation was opened in September 2025 due to instrument panel display problems while driving. Hyundai learned a new Tier 2 supplier was involved and supplied new chipsets that could cause electrical noise. The noise could cause a temperature sensor to activate a thermal protection circuit that reboots the displays.

Hyundai instrument panel display recall letters are expected to be mailed March 27, 2026. The instrument panel display software will be updated over-the-air or by dealers.

Owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460. Hyundai's instrument panel display recall number is 293.