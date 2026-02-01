Hyundai Instrument Panel Display Recall Affects Multiple Models

— A Hyundai instrument panel display recall includes more than 41,000 of these vehicles.
- 2025-2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid / Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)
- 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5
- 2026 Hyundai Santa Cruz
- 2026 Hyundai Kona
- 2026 Hyundai Palisade / Palisade Hybrid
- 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe / Santa Fe Hybrid
- 2026 Hyundai Sonata / Sonata Hybrid
- 2026 Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai says the instrument panel display may fail due to software errors.
Hyundai says the instrument panel cluster display may suddenly reboot while driving and cause a temporary blank display screen due to electrical noise.
A failed instrument panel cluster display can take out gauges such as the fuel gauge, speedometer and important safety notifications.
According to Hyundai's engineers:
"Electrical noise within the PMIC processor may result in irregular detection of system operating temperature, causing the thermal protection function to activate and reboot the IP cluster."
A Korean investigation was opened in September 2025 due to instrument panel display problems while driving. Hyundai learned a new Tier 2 supplier was involved and supplied new chipsets that could cause electrical noise. The noise could cause a temperature sensor to activate a thermal protection circuit that reboots the displays.
Hyundai instrument panel display recall letters are expected to be mailed March 27, 2026. The instrument panel display software will be updated over-the-air or by dealers.
Owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460. Hyundai's instrument panel display recall number is 293.