Park Your Hyundai Tucson Outside: 3 Confirmed Fires

Hyundai recalls 61,000 Tucson SUVs equipped with Mobis tow hitch wiring harnesses.

December 27, 2025 — Owners of 2022-2024 Hyundai Tucson SUVs are warned to park outside and away from things that can catch fire.

Hyundai knows of three Tucson fires in the U.S. and 287 reports of trailer wiring harness failures, but there are no crash or injury reports.

A recall of more than 61,000 Hyundai Tucsons has been issued due to the risk of fires from short circuits in the optional Mobis tow hitch wiring harnesses.

The Hyundai Tucson tow hitch wiring harnesses may allow water to enter the control modules which can cause short circuits and fires, or it's possible the trailer lighting may fail while driving.

According to Hyundai, the trailer wiring harness accessory may not have been properly sealed and was installed in a location susceptible to water ingress. The trailer lights can fail, but a "rare" short circuit can cause melting, overheating or fires.

Drivers should be aware of problems with the turn signal, parking and brake lights on the vehicles or trailers.

Nearly 10,000 Hyundai Tucson SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Park outside until your Tucson is repaired, which will likely be a few months. Hyundai Tucson recall letters will be mailed beginning February 16, 2026, then dealers will replace the trailer tow hitch wiring harnesses.

Hyundai Tucson owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and refer to trailer wiring harness recall number 290.

In a separate recall of the harnesses, more than 1,300 Mobis tow hitch harnesses with part number CWF61-AU100 are recalled.

Owners are warned to park outside if they have an affected harness with that part number.

Hyundai can be contacted at 855-371-9460 and a harness owner should ask about recall number 291.