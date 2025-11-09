Hyundai IONIQ 6 Charging Port Door Panels May Fall Off

Nearly 38,000 Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric vehicles recalled to add adhesive to door panels.

November 9, 2025 — Nearly 38,000 Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric vehicles are recalled because the charging port door panels may detach from the vehicles.

The recall involves 2023-2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric vehicles that need adhesive applied to the charging port door assemblies.

According to the automaker:

"The subject vehicles’ charging port door outer panel may have insufficient engagement between the outer panel retaining hooks and the charging port door, increasing the risk of detachment during operation."

Hyundai first learned of a problem in April when reports were received outside the U.S. Vehicles were recalled in those overseas markets as Hyundai searched for door charging panel complaints in the U.S.

Hyundai is aware of six reports of detached charging port door panels in the U.S.

Hyundai owners should be on watch for loose charging panel doors.

A Hyundai IONIQ 6 recall in Canada includes 6,387 electric vehicles.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 recall letters will be mailed beginning November 10, 2025, but owners with questions should call 855-371-9460.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 charging port door panel recall number is 282.