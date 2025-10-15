Lawsuit Blames Hyundai For Kristen Ady Death in Crash

Pennyslvania lawsuit says 2020 Hyundai Tucson defects caused death and injuries.

October 14, 2025 — On April 11, 2025, a fatal Pennsylvania crash killed 37-year-old Kristen Ady and seriously injured her husband John Ady.

Now a lawsuit claims Kristen Ady was killed and her husband was injured because of a defective 2020 Hyundai Tucson.

According to the lawsuit, the couple were not warned about the "numerous defects to the seat occupant restraint system, seatback, seat pan, head restraint, and related component parts."

The Hyundai Tucson was driven by Kristen Ady with her husband John in the passenger seat when she stopped at a red light on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township, Pennsylvania.

While stopped at the light, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Zachariah D. Kyle slammed into the Hyundai Tucson from behind, purportedly because the truck driver was distracted by a cell phone while speeding.

According to the lawsuit:

"At or around the time of impact, both the driver’s seat and the passenger’s seat of the Tucson failed and collapsed rearward, resulting in catastrophic injuries to Kristen Ady and John Ady. In addition to the seatback failure of the. Tucson, upon being rearended by the Silverado, the seat occupant restraint system, including the seat system, seat back, seat pan, head restraint, and related component parts, all failed to properly restrain both Kristen and John Ady."

The lawsuit alleges the Hyundai's restraint system failed to "reasonably restrain and protect Kristen and John Ady when exposed to foreseeable crash forces in a collision."

Filed by passenger John Ady, the lawsuit blames Hyundai, the Hyundai dealership which sold the vehicle, and the Silverado driver for the death of Kristen Ady. The plaintiff claims Hyundai and the dealer should have known the Tucson was "defective, unsafe, and not crashworthy."

"The defective and unreasonably dangerous condition of the Tucson, including its occupant restraint system, was a direct, proximate, and producing cause of Kristen Ady’s death and John Ady’s catastrophic injuries." — Hyundai Tucson crash lawsuit

Kristen Ady Crash — Pennsylvania State Police Report

According to a report from Pennsylvania troopers, after the Chevy Silverado slammed into the Hyundai Tucson driven by Kristen Ady, the Tucson flipped onto its side and struck a third vehicle which then struck a fourth vehicle.

According to local media reports about the crash, Tucson passenger and plaintiff John Ady was the only occupant not wearing a seat belt.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 2020 Hyundai Tucson earned an overall five-star safety rating, the highest available. In addition, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Top Safety Pick+.

The Kristen Ady Hyundai Tucson crash lawsuit was filed in the Court of Common Pleas Allegheny County Pennsylvania: John A. Ady v. Hyundai Motor Company, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Dallas W. Hartman, P.C.