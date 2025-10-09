Hyundai Santa Fe Recall Involves 135,000 SUVs

Santa Fe B+ positive starter motor covers may not stay in place during a crash.

October 8, 2025 — More than 135,000 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs are recalled because they could catch fire in a crash.

The recall involves 2024-2025 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles equipped with B+ positive terminal covers on the starter motor assemblies that may not have been installed properly.

This could cause an electrical short circuit and result in a fire if a vehicle crash deforms the engine compartment.

Hyundai says the starter motor cover may not fit correctly over the B+ terminal which can allow the exposed terminal to make contact with the cooling fan. This is what can create a short circuit.

Hyundai discovered the problem in November 2024 during a 2024 Santa Fe front barrier crash test, but after the test smoke was coming from the engine compartment.

Engineers performed bench testing in an effort to replicate the short circuit issue and succeeded, showing an exposed starter motor terminal could contact the cooling fan motor housing.

A survey of vehicles showed the starter motor terminal covers were not seated correctly, but Hyundai hasn't received any crash or injury reports.

Hyundai Santa Fe recall letters will be mailed December 1, 2025, and dealerships will reinstall the starter motor covers if necessary.

Hyundai Santa Fe owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about starter motor cover recall number 285.