Hyundai Fuel Injector Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Hyundai 2.5-liter Smartstream GDI + MPI engines allegedly have with fuel injector problems.

July 6, 2025 — Hyundai fuel injector problems in 2.5-liter Smartstream GDI + MPI engines have caused a class action lawsuit which alleges the injectors leak and cause vehicles to lose power and stall.

The allegedly defective fuel injectors are found in these vehicles:

2021–2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021–2023 Hyundai Sonata

2021–2023 Hyundai Tucson

2021–2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

According to the class action lawsuit, the fuel injectors in the Hyundai 2.5L Smartstream GDI + MPI engines fail without warning while driving, creating a serious safety risk. The lawsuit also alleges the engines misfire and require repeated trips to dealerships.

The class action further alleges even with complaints about Hyundai fuel injector problems, no recall has been issued to properly repair the issues.

However, a technical service bulletin (TSB 23-FL-002H-1) was issued to dealerships about diagnostic trouble codes on certain Hyundai models "equipped with 2.5L GDI engines with one or more misfire DTC(s) due to internally leaking GDI injector(s)."

The class action references a Hyundai owner who drove a vehicle that had fuel injector failures three times, but Hyundai dealers allegedly said the problems were not covered under warranty. The lawsuit also mentions another owner who said it cost more than $800 to replace the Hyundai fuel injectors.

"For some, the issue presents as dangerous hesitation when pulling into traffic, with the vehicle stalling before suddenly lunging forward. A driver from Pennsylvania states that he narrowly avoided being broadsided after his 2024 Tucson failed to accelerate when merging onto a busy roadway, only to surge unexpectedly moments later." — Hyundai fuel injector class action lawsuit

Once the Hyundai fuel injectors stick open, owners are allegedly forced to head to dealerships for repairs. But the class action lawsuit alleges the replacement Hyundai fuel injectors are replaced with equally defective fuel injectors. This, according to the class action, means there is "no permanent fix" for the Hyundai fuel injector problems.

The class action argues even though Hyundai knew about the fuel injector problems before the vehicles were first sold, the automaker covered up and concealed the defects from consumers.

The Hyundai fuel injector class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Paul Richard Nunn, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law.