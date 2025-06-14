Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUVs Recalled Over Aiming of Headlights

Hyundai recalls 10,400 vehicles because the right headlight aim labels are wrong.

June 14, 2025 — Hyundai has recalled about 10,400 of its 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUVs because of problems related to the headlights.

Hyundai says the right headlight may have the wrong headlight aim label.

Following the label directions may cause a failure to properly aim the right headlight, causing a driver problems when trying to see at night.

According to Hyundai, the headlights were aimed correctly at the assembly plant, but if the headlights are serviced the proper markings need to be there to correctly aim the headlights.

The automaker blames the problem on a supplier which did not maintain the die used in the molding process.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 recall letters will be mailed beginning August 2, 2025. Owners will be mailed the correct headlight aim labels along with inspection and installation instructions. But if needed, a Hyundai dealership can install the label.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460. Hyundai's headlight aim label recall recall is 279.