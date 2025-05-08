Recall: Park Your 2025 Hyundai Palisade Outside in Case of Fire

Hyundai recalls more than 600 Palisade SUVs because of the electric oil pump controllers.

May 8, 2025 — Owners of 2025 Hyundai Palisade SUVs are warned to park outside and away from things that can catch fire.

That warning is part of a recall of more than 600 Palisades at risk of fires from electrical short circuits.

The recalled 2025 Hyundai Palisades are equipped with electric oil pump controllers that may have faulty seals which can allow moisture to build up on the printed circuit boards.

It's the moisture that can cause an electrical short.

Hyundai learned of the problem on March 21 when a problem occurred with the oil pump installed on a 2025 Palisade.

Specifically:

"The electric oil pump (“EOP”) used in the subject vehicles may have been produced with insufficient hermetic sealing on the controller housing due to damaged tooling. An insufficient seal could allow moisture ingress and contamination on the controller PCB, increasing the risk of electrical shorting and subsequent thermal damage." — 2025 Hyundai Palisade recall

Owners of 2025 Hyundai Palisades should be aware of burning or melting odors, and keep their eyes open for illuminated warning lights.

Hyundai estimates only 1% of the recalled Palisades may be defective. And although Palisade drivers are warned to park outside until the vehicles are repaired, Hyundai says owners can continue to drive the SUVs.

Hyundai Palisade oil pump controller recall letters are expected to be mailed July 4, 2025. Dealerships will need to replace the Palisade oil pump controllers.

With questions about the electric oil pump controller recall, Hyundai Palisade owners may call 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 278.