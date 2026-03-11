Recall Says Ford Explorer Headlights Turn in Wrong Direction

Ford recalls more than 35,700 Explorers because of strange problems with passenger headlights.

March 11, 2026 — A Ford Explorer recall involves more than 35,700 SUVs because the passenger-side headlights may turn in the wrong direction when driving through curves.

The recalled 2025-2026 Ford Explorer headlights can behave like that because of problems with the dynamic bending light system software.

Ford describes the problem like this.

"The Dynamic Bending Light (DBL) feature is not functioning as intended. When turning the steering wheel on a left curve, the driver's side (LHS) bending light correctly follows the turn, while the passenger side (RHS) light bends away from the curve. Conversely, when turning on a right curve, the left-hand light follows the steering wheel and bends to the right, while the right-hand light bends inward towards the left."

Ford learned of the headlight wackiness in October 2025, but within a week the automaker closed an investigation into the matter. Shortly afterward, federal safety regulators and Ford met to discuss federal lighting regulations and if the Ford Explorer headlights violated federal standards.

Ford saw no problem because high beam headlight testing showed the high beam "met all photometry requirements even with the low beam in the non-design-intent position." Except one. The "3.5L-0.86D test point, which exceeded the maximum allowed photometry."

There have been no warranty claims, crashes or injuries caused by the headlights.

Ford Explorer recall letters are expected to be mailed between March 23 and March 27, 2026, then the headlight control module software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air update.

Ford Explorer owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 26C12.