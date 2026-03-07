Ford Recalls E-350 and E-450 Over Backup Alarms

More than 300 Ford vehicles recalled because alarms may not sound when backing up.

March 6, 2026 — Ford has recalled more than 300 E-350 and E-450 vehicles because the backup alarm may fail when backing up.

The recalled 2026-2027 Ford E-350 and Ford E-450 backup alarm connectors may become loose and detach, preventing the alarm from sounding when the vehicle is backing up.

Ford dealers will replace the exterior sound connectors on the frame wiring harnesses. Recall letters are expected to be mailed March 9, 2026.

Ford E-350 and E-450 owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 26S12.