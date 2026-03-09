Recall: Ford Super Duty Truck Driveshafts Are Detaching

Ford recalls 11,400 F-250 and F-350 trucks to prevent the driveshafts from separating.

March 9, 2026 — A Ford Super Duty driveshaft recall includes more than 11,400 model year 2025-2026 Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks.

The friction welds can fail and cause the driveshafts to detach, causing the trucks to lose all propulsion.

Ford says due to "degradation, the spindle at the friction weld station did not reach sufficient speed to provide acceptable weld energy."

The driveshaft failures were discovered in December 2025 when three model year 2025 Super Duty trucks experienced detached aluminum driveshafts at the Kentucky plant. All occurred at the friction weld between the driveshaft tube and driveshaft end yoke.

Ford and the supplier determined all three separated driveshafts were produced on the same welder. The supplier found the weld penetration wasn't enough.

No crashes or injuries have been reported, but Ford is aware of six warranty claims and five field reports about detached driveshafts.

A Super Duty driver may hear a loud noise and feel vibration if the aluminum driveshaft separates.

Ford Super Duty driveshaft recall letters will be mailed between March 16 and March 20, 2026, then second recall letters should be mailed when dealers have replacement parts. Those second recall letters will be mailed between March 30 and April 3, 2026.

Dealers will inspect the driveshaft serial numbers and replace the driveshafts as necessary.

Ford F-250 and F-350 owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to driveshaft recall number 26S13.