Hyundai and Kia Expanding Fuel Tanks Cause Lawsuit

Hyundai Sonata and Kia K5 cars allegedly have purge control solenoid valve problems.

February 8, 2025 — Hyundai and Kia expanding fuel tanks have caused a class action lawsuit which includes 2020-2024 Hyundai Sonata and 2021-2024 Kia K5 cars equipped with Gamma II T-GDI 1.6L engines.

According to the two customers who filed the class action lawsuit, the evaporative emissions control systems and engine control modules are defective.

Customers report the fuel tanks expanded and swelled due to a buildup of fuel vapors and because of purge control solenoid valve problems.

The lawsuit alleges a Hyundai Sonata or Kia K5 will experience engine misfires, a lack of power, fuel odors, rough idling, and the gas caps are difficult to remove. Additionally, filling the fuel tank is a problem because the fuel nozzle will shut off when trying to refuel.

The expanded and swelled gas tank also allegedly causes sudden loud noise, dislodges the back seat and can even bend the frame. It's also allegedly possible for a deformed fuel tank to leak fuel and cause a fire.

Kia K5 and Hyundai Sonata owners complain the expanded gas tanks are impossible to repair, something the automakers allegedly knew when the cars were first sold.

Kia K5 Purge Control Solenoid Valve Program

In April 2024, a free Kia K5 "voluntary emissions service campaign" was announced due to expanding and swelling fuel tanks in 2021-2024 K5 cars equipped with 1.6L T-GDI engines. Kia says the problem is caused by the purge control solenoid valve (PCSV).

"Kia has become aware that the subject vehicles may experience fuel tank swelling due to an issue with the PCSV check valve, which results in pressurized air to flow into the fuel tank. This may cause an inability to fill the vehicle gas tank, illumination of Check Engine Light, and/or vehicle running rough." — TSB SC288

Kia told dealerships:

"This bulletin provides information to inspect the fuel evaporative system and, if necessary, replace the fuel tank and/or the Purge Control Solenoid Valve (PCSV) check valve on certain 2021-2024MY K5 (DL3a) vehicles equipped with a Gamma II 1.6L T-GDI engine, produced from March 27, 2020 through October 17, 2023."

Kia dealers were also told to upgrade the ECU software logic.

A 2023 Kia K5 owner contacted CarComplaints.com about the headache of an expanding gas tank.

"I was having a trip from New Jersey to Massachusetts for a wedding. I had 208 miles to go and 223 miles range. Than suddenly it went down to 93 miles. I stop by a gas station. I could not pump gas. It was kicking the nozzle."

The Kia K5 owner stopped by another gas station but the nozzle kicked off and the fuel tank looked full.

"Than I start the car and check engine light and P045100 code came on. Than i heard a clicking noise and it smelled a lot more gasoline. I saw that my rear seats popped up. I saw that one of the gas tank or whatever it is was up and my tank was expanding. KIA has no fix and they are going to buyback or replace my car."

According to the class action, Hyundai and Kia vehicles with bad fuel tank bands and fuel pump covers are "essentially unrepairable."

The Hyundai and Kia swelling fuel tank lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Timothy Masters / California / 2023 Hyundai Sonata

Michelle Frank-Crowder / Illinois / 2022 Kia K5

Both plaintiffs contend Hyundai and Kia have allegedly known about the expanding fuel tanks since at least 2019.

The Hyundai and Kia expanding fuel tank class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California: Masters, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, Berger Montague PC, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, and Jeeves Mandel Law Group PC.