Hyundai Re-Recalls 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 'N' Vehicles

About 2,000 vehicles will need to be returned to dealers for new repairs.

May 6, 2025 — About 2,000 model year 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 "N" vehicles are recalled if equipped with left-foot braking (LFB) and N e-shift features.

Hyundai says the integrated electronic brake (IEB) and vehicle control unit (VCU) software may cause reduced braking when LFB is activated.

And the vehicle may continue to accelerate even after the pedal is released and the vehicle's N e-shift feature is engaged.

This recall replaces a Hyundai recall announced in February. Owners are advised not to use the LFB or N e-Shift features until the vehicles are repaired.

The IEB and VCU software will be updated over-the-air or by a dealer. Hyundai recall letters are expected to be mailed June 9, 2025.

Owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 277.