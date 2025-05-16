Hyundai Palisade ABS Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Hyundai Palisade ABS or traction control systems cause issues when driving over bumps.

May 16, 2025 — Hyundai Palisade antilock braking system (ABS) problems have caused a class action lawsuit for Palisade customers in New York and Ohio.

According to the class action lawsuit, "thousands of purchasers and lessees" of the Hyundai Palisades have experienced the ABS problems.

The lawsuit says 2023-2025 Hyundai Palisade SUVs are defective and the automaker knew it before the vehicles were first sold.

The vehicles are allegedly defective due to the ABS and/or traction control systems that cause problems when driving over bumps or uneven road surfaces.

Drivers report problems when trying to slow down while driving over uneven surfaces, but Hyundai dealerships allegedly tell customers the Palisades are operating normally.

According to the class action lawsuit:

"However, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and/or Traction Control System in the Class Vehicles are defective, causing miscalculations of wheel speed when the brakes are applied on rough or uneven road surface, which leads to the rapid release and reapplication of the brakes and results in a longer stopping distance than reasonably expected."

The plaintiffs claim Hyundai has failed to repair the Palisade ABS problems within a reasonable time, forcing customers to drive supposedly defective and dangerous vehicles.

The three customers who sued contend Hyundai covered-up the ABS and traction control defects and decided to sell the dangerous vehicles instead of repairing them before they were first sold.

According to the class action, Hyundai Palisade customers are stuck with SUVs that are worth less than they should be. The plaintiffs assert they "have been harmed and have suffered actual and economic damages."

The Hyundai Palisade class action lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Camille Maldonado / New York / 2024 Hyundai Palisade

Shlomo Vizel / New York / 2024 Hyundai Palisade

Terrance Rubin / California / 2023 Hyundai Palisade

The three Palisade customers who filed the lawsuit want Hyundai to replace the Palisades with new vehicles due to the ABS problems. Or Hyundai should repair the vehicles by extending the warranties and service contracts.

The Hyundai Palisade ABS class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Camille Maldonado, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.