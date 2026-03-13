Buick Regal Rear Toe Link Recall Issued For 4th Time

GM recalls 17,500 Buick Regals in states where road salt corrodes the rear toe links.

March 12, 2026 — For the fourth time, defective Buick Regal rear toe links have caused a recall, this time for 17,500 cars, but only if they were sold or ever registered in these locations:

Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wisconsin.

The previous GM rear suspension toe link recalls are here, here and here.

The recalled 2012–2013 Buick Regal Turbo and Regal GS cars may not be protected enough against corrosion from road salt and other deicing agents. General Motors says corrosion can cause the rear toe links to break.

Even with previous recalls, GM learned of a claim of a corroded and separated Buick Regal rear toe link in November 2025. GM opened a Regal toe link investigation in December 2025 and found 89 complaints about corrosion, but there are no reports of crashes or injuries.

The problem was caused by the rear toe link supplier which failed to properly apply e-coat to the suspension toe link.

About 500 Buick Regals are recalled in Canada.

Buick Regal rear toe link recall letters are expected to be mailed April 13, 2026. GM dealers will replace the toe links and adjuster fasteners.

Buick Regal owners may call Buick at 800-521-7300 and refer to toe link recall number N252537580.