Exploding Airbags: Buick Verano and Chevrolet Cruze Recalled

Recall affects 2,400 vehicles because the roof-rail airbag inflators can explode.

November 28, 2025 — General Motors has recalled about 2,400 model year 2014 Buick Verano and Chevrolet Cruze vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the roof-rail airbag inflators may explode.

The recall is an expansion of two previous airbag inflator recalls.

Specifically, both front roof-rail airbag inflators located on the roof rails above the headliner may rupture at the inflator weld joint.

GM dealers will replace the airbag modules once recall letters are mailed December 22, 2025.

Owners may contact Buick at 800-521-7300 or Chevrolet at 800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N252530830.