GM Master Cylinder Failures Lead to Class Action Lawsuit

Includes 2025 Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon.

October 8, 2025 — GM brake master cylinder failures have led to a class action lawsuit that alleges the master cylinders are dangerous as they can suddenly fail at any time while driving.

Occurring shortly after customers take delivery of the model year 2025 GM vehicles, the master cylinders suddenly activate warnings to drivers.

General Motors drivers complain of seeing red “Brake” warning lights, anti-lock brake system (ABS) warning lights, and “Service Brake System” messages.

Additionally, drivers complain of brake pedals falling to the floorboards, brake pedals that are difficult to push, extended stopping distances, and in some cases complete brake failures.

Currently the GM master cylinder class action lawsuit includes:

"'All persons or entities who purchased or leased a 2025 Chevrolet Traverse, 2025 GMC Acadia, 2025 Buick Enclave, 2025 Chevrolet Colorado, and 2025 GMC Canyon' in New York or Pennsylvania."

Pennsylvania plaintiff Eric Barron owns a 2025 Chevrolet Traverse, and New York plaintiff Chelsey Thompson owns a 2025 Chevrolet Traverse. Both owners complain their master cylinders failed while driving.

Even though both plaintiffs had their master cylinders replaced for free by General Motors, they paid $405 to file the class action lawsuit for more than $5 million. According to the plaintiffs, General Motors failed to repair their vehicles "within [a] reasonable period of time."

In addition, the plaintiffs claim, "GM failed to repair the Defect under its New Vehicle Limited Warranty."

The plaintiffs contend the defective master cylinders make their vehicles unsafe and unreliable for transportation, and they complain their GM vehicles are "unmerchantable and worth less money at the time of sale or lease."

According to the lawsuit, brake master cylinder assemblies should never require replacement unless the components are defective. And in this case, the class action alleges GM knew before the vehicles were even sold that the brake master cylinders were defective and would fail.

The plaintiffs further complain there has been no GM master cylinder recall to repair the problems.

GM owners also complain their brake master cylinders failed but dealerships could not replace the parts because they were backordered, sometimes for months.

The GM master cylinder class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: Eric Barron, et al., v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Sergei Lemberg.