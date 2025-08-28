Chevrolet Corvette Recall Issued After Car Fires

GM recalled about 24,000 Corvettes due to fuel leaks that can (and have) caused fires.

August 28, 2025 — Nearly 24,000 Chevrolet Corvettes are recalled after at least four fires were reported.

However, the recalled 2023–2026 Chevrolet Corvette cars must be equipped with left-side radiator/fan combinations.

General Motors says excess fuel may spill into the vehicle fuel-filler pocket during refueling and cause a fire.

According to GM:

"Vehicles not equipped with a left-side radiator/fan combination are not affected by this recall. E-Ray trim lines do not offer cooling systems with a left-side radiator and are not affected by this recall. The left-side radiator/fan combination is not offered on Stingray models in North America."

According to GM, in a Corvette equipped with a left-side radiator/fan combination, the fuel-filler pipe and fuel-filler pocket (the recessed area containing the fuel-filler pipe) are located above a radiator surface and a cooling fan.

"If excess fuel is spilled into the fuel-filler pocket (particularly in cases where the refueling hose fails to automatically shut off as designed) and leaks from the pocket onto the radiator surface while the cooling fan is running, the cooling fan may draw the leaked fuel through the radiator, vaporize the fuel into the engine compartment, and expose the fuel vapor to an ignition source." — Chevrolet Corvette fire recall

Four Corvette fires have been reported, and GM says malfunctioning gas pumps were a contributing factor in at least two of the four fires. Corvette drivers said the gas pump nozzles did not automatically shut off as they should.

General Motors says Corvette owners should follow the fueling instructions in the owner's manuals to reduce the risk of fires.

Chevrolet Corvette fire recall letters will be mailed beginning October 6, 2025, but dealers are not ready to make repairs. Second recall letters will be mailed when dealerships are ready to install shields to divert any spilled fuel.

This will allegedly prevent fuel from hitting hot ignition sources that can cause a fire. The added shield allegedly diverts spilled fuel away from surfaces behind the quarter panel.

Chevrolet Corvette owners with concerns should call 800-222-1020.