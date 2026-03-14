Kia EV9 Windshield Wiper Problems to be Repaired

Feds close investigation into 2024-2025 Kia EV9 windshield wiper problems and failures.

March 14, 2026 — Kia EV9 windshield wiper problems caused a federal investigation in April 2025 that has now been closed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation after complaints about windshield wiper failures in 2024-2025 Kia EV9 SUVs.

Drivers complained the windshield wipers had trouble when slush, snow or ice built up near the bottom of the windshields. Owners provided videos and photos that showed it didn't take much snow or ice to cause the wipers to fail.

The failures caused EV9 drivers real problems driving in bad weather.

A few Kia owners reported they smelled an odor of overheating when the wipers had problems. Drivers also complained the windshield wipers temporarily stopped working when they were not able to clear the windshields.

NHTSA learned the problem could occur when the wipers stopped before the parked position in the cowl at the bottom of the EV9 windshield. Regulators also discovered the windshield wiper motors are equipped with thermal overload protection to limit overheating of the motors.

The government closed its investigation into Kia EV9 windshield wiper problems after learning Kia is conducting a campaign for 47,000 model year 2024-2026 EV9 SUVs.

According to Kia, the windshield wiper problem will be repaired with replacement of the wiper arms that are a different shape and angle that increase the space and clearance between the cowl and the wipers.

Kia EV9 drivers will also see popup instrument panel warnings that will be based on the temperature. The warning will remind a driver to clear any snow or ice before driving and to place the wipers in service mode after driving. Service mode should be set when parking outdoors and when the forecast is for snow.

Kia will also provide a new insert for the EV9 owner's manual with directions on how to prevent windshield wiper problems.