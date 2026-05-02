Honda Fuel Pump Lawsuit Settlement: Lawyers Want $27,600,000

Class action lawsuit in court 6 years as Honda recalled millions of vehicles due to DENSO pumps.

May 2, 2026 — A Honda fuel pump failure lawsuit settlement has been reached in a class action that has been in court six years.

According to the fuel pump settlement, the 12 customers who sued will receive $5,000 each, and the lawyers for the plaintiffs have requested $27,000,000 for attorney fees and $600,000 for expenses.

Acura and Honda customers will receive a limited fuel pump warranty extension.

The original Honda fuel pump lawsuit said a Honda fuel pump recall in 2019 had been misdiagnosed based on recall by pump manufacturer DENSO that included Honda and other automakers.

The first Honda class action wasn't filed until DENSO announced Honda vehicles were affected by the fuel pump problems. More class actions were filed, with the judge consolidating class action lawsuits Oliver v. Honda and Cummings v. Honda in February 2021.

Honda issued fuel pump recalls (here and here) which involved millions of vehicles. Honda's final fuel pump recall in December 2023 included about 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S., with the automaker estimating 1% of the vehicles were equipped with defective DENSO pumps.

Honda argued the class action was a waste of time because all the defective DENSO fuel pumps had already been replaced and all customers were offered reimbursements if they paid their own money for repairs.

But the judge allowed the fuel pump lawsuit to continue and allowed the plaintiffs to modify and refile their consolidated class action lawsuit three times until Honda finally saw enough and decided to settle the case after six years in court. But the automaker denies all wrongdoing and liability.

Honda Fuel Pump Class Action Lawsuit Settlement

The settlement includes the vehicles already recalled to replace the fuel pumps, and it includes vehicles that were not recalled because Honda says the non-recalled vehicles are not equipped with defective fuel pumps.

These vehicles are included in the settlement but have already been recalled to replace the fuel pumps and to reimburse customers.

2016–2020 Acura ILX

2013–2020 Acura MDX

2018–2020 Acura MDX Hybrid

2019–2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

2017–2020 Acura NSX

2014, 2018–2020 Acura RDX

2014–2015, 2018–2020 Acura RLX

2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid

2015–2020 Acura TLX

2013–2017 Honda Accord 2-Door

2013–2023 Honda Accord 4-Door

2017–2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

2016–2020 Honda Civic 2-Door

2016–2021 Honda Civic 4-Door

2017–2020 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic Coupe

2019 Honda Civic Coupe Si

2018–2020 Honda Civic Hatchback

2019 Honda Civic Sedan

2019 Honda Civic Sedan Si

2018–2020 Honda Civic Type R

2018–2019 Honda Clarity PHEV

2013–2023 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2018–2019 Honda Fit

2018–2020, 2023 Honda HR-V

2019–2020, 2022 Honda Insight

2013–2023 Honda Odyssey

2019–2021 Honda Passport

2015–2021 Honda Pilot

2017–2020 Honda Ridgeline

These vehicles are included in the fuel pump class action settlement but not included in the recalls because Honda says the fuel pumps are not defective.

2020–2022 Acura ILX

2020–2022 Acura MDX

2020–2022 Acura NSX

2020–2022 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RLX

2020 Acura TLX

2020–2022 Honda Accord

2019–2022 Honda Civic

2019–2021 Honda Clarity

2019–2022 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda Fit

2020–2023 Honda HR-V

2019–2022 Honda Insight

2020–2022 Honda Odyssey

2020–2022 Honda Passport

2020–2022 Honda Pilot

2020–2022 Honda Ridgeline

The fuel pump warranty extension will last 15 years from the date the vehicle first went into service or up to 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. This includes recalled vehicles that had their fuel pumps replaced.

Some of the vehicles go back to model year 2013, so the fuel pump warranty extension will last for only 90 days if a vehicle has exceeded 150,000 miles.

The settlement says "salvaged vehicles, inoperable vehicles, and vehicles with titles marked flood-damaged are not eligible for the Limited Warranty."

A customer may request a loaner vehicle while the fuel pump is replaced, and a tow to a dealer is available if the fuel pump isn't working properly.

Although Honda offered reimbursements for expenses related to the recalled vehicles, the fuel pump settlement says a customer can submit a claim for reimbursement if the customer has not been reimbursed.

It's unknown if a final approval hearing has been scheduled, but nothing is official until the judge grants final approval.

The Honda fuel pump settlement was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, North Eastern Division: Tucker Oliver v. Honda Motor Company Limited, et al., Case No. 5:20-cv-00666-MHH.

The plaintiffs are represented by Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., Seeger Weiss LLP, DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC, Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Brody & Agnello, P.C., and Blood of Blood Hurst & O’Reardon LLP.