Investigation Closed After Tesla Model Y Steering Wheels Fell Off

Two Tesla Model Y steering wheels detached while driving due to missing retaining bolts.

April 29, 2026 — The feds have closed an investigation into why Tesla Model Y steering wheels fell off while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the investigation in March 2023 after two complaints about detached steering wheels in 2023 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

NHTSA quickly determined both vehicles were missing the steering wheel retaining bolts when the vehicles were delivered to the owners. The retaining bolt, part number 1036655-00-A, is used to secure the steering wheel to a splined shaft on the steering column.

Safety regulators also found both 2023 Tesla Model Y vehicles had went through end of production line repairs that required removal and reinstallation of the steering wheels before the vehicles left the factory. But those end repairs usually takes place outside the assembly line’s quality-control safeguards.

No one knew the steering wheel retaining bolts were missing because no one checked the results of the end-line repairs before the vehicles were delivered to owners.

NHTSA requested information about all 2022-2023 models looking for any additional reports about detached steering wheels or missing retaining bolts. Only the two original reports were found. It was also determined the two Model Y steering wheels that detached were on vehicles with less than 400 miles on the odometers.

The federal investigation is closed because no evidence of a safety defect was found in the Tesla vehicles.